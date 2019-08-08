Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Askar Mamin to join Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 August 2019, 17:35
Askar Mamin to join Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 9, 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

As the PM’s press service informed, the meeting will discuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU in domestic market functioning, industrial cooperation, technologies transfer, agriculture, customs administration, transport and logistics and trans-boundary information interaction.

The heads of government of the EAEU member countries will also meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

