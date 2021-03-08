Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Askar Mamin sends greetings on International Women’s Day

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 March 2021, 09:36
Askar Mamin sends greetings on International Women’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin has greeted Kazakhstani women for the «efforts and crucial role» on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

In his letter of congratulations, the Kazakh PM emphasized women’s crucial role in bringing up children, keeping a family, and forming moral values of the future generations.

«Your creative work in every sphere of public life hugely contributes to the development of Kazakhstan,» reads the letter.

The PM conveyed gratitude to Kazakhstani women for their every effort, wishing health and happiness.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings