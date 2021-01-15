Go to the main site
    Askar Mamin re-elected as Kazakh PM by Majilis

    15 January 2021, 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Mamin has been re-elected as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Mamin’s candidature was approved by the deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at its plenary session on Friday.

    Born in 1965 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan), Askar Mamin is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the Plekhanov Russia Economic Academy.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Mamin was the akim (mayor) of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) city, Vice Minister of Transport and Communication, First Vice Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Transport and Communications. He also served as the President of National Company «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. Starting from September 2016 Mamin worked as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Later, in February 2019 the President of Kazakhstan appointed Askar Mamin as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis
