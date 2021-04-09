Askar Mamin pays working visit to Baikonur, holds talks with Roscosmos Director General

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has familiarized with the social and economic development of Baikonur city, Kyzylorda region, as well as with the implementation of the projects of Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of space as part of his working visit to the city, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

The Kazakh Government’s Head was briefed on the works on supplying gas and water in the city, development of tourist infrastructure, and creation of the Baikonur special economic zone.

After watching the liftoff of the Soyuz MS-18 manned transport spacecraft and its docking with the International Space Station, the Kazakh PM and Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin held talks on the current issues of space cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Kazakh PM attended the plenary session of the Conference on the occasion of 60 years of Yuri Gagarin’s flight into space, where he read out the welcoming remarks by the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Attending the plenary session were Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator Kenneth Bowersox, Kazakhstani astronauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev, Aidyn Aimbetov, the heads of satellite operators One Web and SES Networks, and so on.