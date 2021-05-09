Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Askar Mamin offers congratulations on Victory Day

    9 May 2021, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

    In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh PM noted that on this day, Victory Day, we pay tribute to the bravery and selflessness of our fathers, grandfathers, and grand grandfathers who defended the Motherland and gave us a bright future.

    «With deep honor and gratitude we bow our heads before the generation of frontline men and home front workers who brought us victory,» reads his letter.

    In his letter, the PM noted that it is the people’s duty to protect and care the veterans as well as cherish the history of their heroic deeds and pass it on to the next generation.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn