Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Askar Mamin offers congratulations on Victory Day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2021, 11:16
Askar Mamin offers congratulations on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

In his congratulatory letter, the Kazakh PM noted that on this day, Victory Day, we pay tribute to the bravery and selflessness of our fathers, grandfathers, and grand grandfathers who defended the Motherland and gave us a bright future.

«With deep honor and gratitude we bow our heads before the generation of frontline men and home front workers who brought us victory,» reads his letter.

In his letter, the PM noted that it is the people’s duty to protect and care the veterans as well as cherish the history of their heroic deeds and pass it on to the next generation.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings