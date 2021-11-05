Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Askar Mamin meets with European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis

    5 November 2021, 13:20

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting with Executive Vice President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation between the EU and CA.

    Notably, today the Kyrgyz capital is playing host to the first EU-CA international economic forum.

    It is expected that the high-level meeting will kickstart a series of events to be held in CA countries in the upcoming years as part of the EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted in 2019, focusing on strengthening of economic relations between the EU and CA.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and EU Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11