Askar Mamin meets with European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2021, 13:20
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting with Executive Vice President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation between the EU and CA.

Notably, today the Kyrgyz capital is playing host to the first EU-CA international economic forum.

It is expected that the high-level meeting will kickstart a series of events to be held in CA countries in the upcoming years as part of the EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted in 2019, focusing on strengthening of economic relations between the EU and CA.


Kazakhstan and EU   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Central Asia  
