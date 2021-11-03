Askar Mamin holds talks with Prime Minister of Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On November 2, 2021, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin as part of his working trip to Moscow, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The heads of government discussed the prospects for further building up Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic, financial and investment, transit and transport, agricultural, petrochemical, energy, space spheres, as well as projects within the framework of industrial cooperation.

Topical issues of interaction in the format of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joint measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic for the economies of the two countries were considered.

Askar Mamin noted the high dynamics of the development of trade and economic relations and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia against the background of the active recovery of the national economies of the two countries.

For 8 months of this year the trade turnover between the countries increased by 27% to $14.7 billion. By the end of 2021, the parties intend to bring this figure to $20 billion.



In the first half of 2021, the volume of direct investments of the Russian Federation in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased by 17% and amounted to $704.9 million. More than 10 thousand enterprises with the participation of Russian capital operate in Kazakhstan, which is 36.1% of the total number of enterprises with foreign participation. In the field of industrial cooperation, 8 joint large projects worth $1.7 billion are being implemented.

At the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation, Mamin and Mishustin discussed issues of advanced development of transport infrastructure, strengthening the transit potential of the two countries and regional transport interconnection, incl. within the corridors of Western Europe - Western China, North - South and other routes in the EAEU space. The reports of the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev and the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev, Chair of the Board of JS NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Nurlan Sauranbayev and General Director - Chair of the Board of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov were heard.

For 9 months of this year, 599.5 thousand TEUs were transported through Kazakhstan and Russia in the directions of Central Asia, Europe, the Far East, which is 37% more than the same period in 2020. The volume of transit container traffic in the direction of China-Europe-China amounted to 493.5 thousand TEU (+38%).



The negotiations were attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Yermek Kosherbayev, Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakyt Sultanov, Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chair of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliev and others.



