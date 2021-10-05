Askar Mamin holds meeting with Alstom Chairman Henri Poupart-Lafarge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors Henri Poupart-Lafarge of French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on the state of and prospects for expanding cooperation on manufacturing and maintenance of railway machinery – electric locomotives and switch gear.

Special attention was placed on the issue of expanding Alstom’s component production localization level in Kazakhstan from this year’s 38% to 50% in 2025 and will amount to KZT5bn a year.

The company will also train 700 highly qualified engineers out of Kazakhstanis as well as take part in implementing projects aiming at digitalizing the railway infrastructure of Kazakhstan.

Alstom has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010 with total of 950 workers. It has so far invested over 100 million euros in the country and engaged in joint ventures such as Electric Locomotives’ Manufacturing Plant in Nur-Sultan city, switch gear manufacturing enterprise KazElectroPrivod in Almaty, three maintenance depots, and one maintenance center.

Alstom is the main participant of the railway industry modernization program in the region.