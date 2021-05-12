Go to the main site
    Askar Mamin highlights growth in Kazakh economy

    12 May 2021, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All economic sectors of Kazakhstan are reviving after hit by the pandemic, Askar Mamin, Kazakh PM, told a government session on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a government session, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet said that the country’s economy is growing due to the measures taken. According to him, national output rose by 0.7% in January-April, 2021. The non-primary sector has contributed most to the GDP growth, with manufacturing rising by 7.7%, thus, hitting the 10-year high.

    He went on to say that there was a 26.5% increase in production of building materials, a 12.5% increase in construction, and a 13.3% increase in house commissioning.

    Agriculture output rose by 3% in the country. Investments in fixed capital in agriculture and production of food products doubled. Growth in investments funneled in fixed capital in all economic sectors stood at 32.3%.

    The Kazakh PM also noted positive growth rates in service sectors such as trade, communications, real estate operations, finance and insurance activities.

    He said that positive economic growth is the key indicator of the effectiveness of the measures taken against COVID-19 as well as essential to bolster the private sector and production capacity, adding that it is important to maintain and speed up the current economic growth rates in next months.


