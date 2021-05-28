Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Askar Mamin held talks with Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko in Minsk

    28 May 2021, 08:40

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as part of his visit to Minsk to partake in a session of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

    The meeting focused on the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, agricultural, pharmaceutical and health areas.

    The current issues of cooperation within the CIS, EAEU, and other integration groupings were considered.

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus stood at $175.6mln in the first quarter of 2021, up 12% than in the given period of last year.

    There are eight Kazakh-Belarusian enterprises manufacturing heavy industrial and agricultural machinery with production localization of 40% in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Government of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires