Askar Mamin and Mikhail Mishustin hold talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 February 2021, 20:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and visiting Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin held a bilateral meeting. Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Almaty to take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Digital Almaty Forum, the PM’s official website reads.

The sides discussed issues for further development of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, financial and investment, energy, transport and logistics, geological, military and technical spheres, also industrial cooperation, collaboration in agro-industrial complex, rational use and protection of water resources of trans-border rivers. They focused on pressing issues of intra-EAEU cooperation, joint COVID-19 response measures, and preparations for complex program of economic cooperation for 2021-2025.

Russia is one of the key trade partners of Kazakhstan. Bilateral trade turnover in 2020 exceeded USD 18 bln.

As earlier reported, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his working trip to Almaty held a meeting on socioeconomic development of the city and charged to timely realize Almaty development projects.

