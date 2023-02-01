Askar Ilyasov named Best Male Actor at the SCO Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival ended today in Mumbai, India. Kazakh actor Askar Ilyasov was awarded as the Best Male Actor for his role in The Paralympian, Kazinform reports citing dimashnews.com.

As per the plot of the film, a young and promising skier, Maksat, dreaming since childhood of winning an Olympic gold, loses his leg in a terrible accident. The opportunity to take part in the Paralympics helps him get out of his post-injury depression.

«I feel very happy. When they told me that I had won… To be honest, I even cried. There was a lot of work done on the film. It was my first individual award and I was very moved that the work was appreciated,» Askar says.

«We had a mission: we wanted to talk about the Paralympians. They filmed with us, and we had a friendly team. In general, the film is about the triumph of the human spirit, behind which there is strength. And we wanted to show the spirit of the Paralympians,» he added.

According to film director Aldiyar Bayrakimov, «the role is very difficult, requiring a great acting range, psychological and physical training, and Askar is a worthy winner.»

«The Paralympian is a special project for me, it really tested me and everyone in it, but despite all the difficulties, and the fact that many people in the project were debutants, the film was a success. The most important thing is that viewers change their attitude to Paralympic sport, stop worrying about their everyday problems and become motivated and inspired after watching it. The film Paralympian will forever remain in my heart and in the hearts of our crew» he stressed.

Photo: dimashnews.com

