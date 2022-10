22 September 2022, 15:41

Askar Begmanov appointed as Chief of Staff of Trade and Integration Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the order of the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Askar Begmanov has been appointed Chief of Staff of this Ministry, the press service of the Kazakh Government informs.

Previously, Askar Begmanov worked as a department director at the Agency for Competition Protection and Development.