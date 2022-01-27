Asian Region has enormous potential, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The role of Asia in the global economy has significantly grown,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.

«Over the past years we have developed constructive, political dialogue. We constantly expand multidimensional, economic and humanitarian ties. Our large Asian region has enormous resources and huge intellectual potential. There are important transport corridors and fast-growing markets in the region. The role of Asia has significantly increased in the world economy. It becomes a new global center of attraction of investments and capital. All this opens huge prospects for favorable opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states. First of all, it concerns the trade,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.



