Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Asian Region has enormous potential, President Tokayev

    27 January 2022, 18:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The role of Asia in the global economy has significantly grown,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.

    «Over the past years we have developed constructive, political dialogue. We constantly expand multidimensional, economic and humanitarian ties. Our large Asian region has enormous resources and huge intellectual potential. There are important transport corridors and fast-growing markets in the region. The role of Asia has significantly increased in the world economy. It becomes a new global center of attraction of investments and capital. All this opens huge prospects for favorable opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states. First of all, it concerns the trade,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11