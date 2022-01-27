Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Asian Region has enormous potential, President Tokayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2022, 18:08
Asian Region has enormous potential, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The role of Asia in the global economy has significantly grown,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.

«Over the past years we have developed constructive, political dialogue. We constantly expand multidimensional, economic and humanitarian ties. Our large Asian region has enormous resources and huge intellectual potential. There are important transport corridors and fast-growing markets in the region. The role of Asia has significantly increased in the world economy. It becomes a new global center of attraction of investments and capital. All this opens huge prospects for favorable opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states. First of all, it concerns the trade,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region