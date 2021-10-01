Go to the main site
    Asian markets end week with losses on Friday

    1 October 2021, 21:14

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Major stock markets in Asia posted losses at Friday's close amid concerns over the supply chain and energy supply.

    The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, decreased 47.8 points, or 1.23%, to close at 3,814 points. It was down 2.99% on a weekly basis, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange slipped 681.6 points, or 2.31%, to 28,771. The index fell 4.89% this week.

    According to the Japanese statistical authority on Friday, the country's unemployment rate remained stable at 2.8% in August.

    Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in September, from 51.2 a month ago.

    The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, went down by 87.9 points, or 0.36%, to 24,575, while it had a weekly rise of 0.26% on Friday.

    Singapore index decreased 33.9 points, or 1.10%, to 3,052, and the Indian Sensex benchmark gained 394, or 0.67%, to 58,732. While Singapore was down 0.28% this week, Sensex lost 2.14%.

    Chinese financial markets are closed for a week on account of the Golden Week holiday starting on Friday.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

