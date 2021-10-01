Asian markets end week with losses on Friday

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Major stock markets in Asia posted losses at Friday's close amid concerns over the supply chain and energy supply.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, decreased 47.8 points, or 1.23%, to close at 3,814 points. It was down 2.99% on a weekly basis, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange slipped 681.6 points, or 2.31%, to 28,771. The index fell 4.89% this week.

According to the Japanese statistical authority on Friday, the country's unemployment rate remained stable at 2.8% in August.

Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in September, from 51.2 a month ago.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, went down by 87.9 points, or 0.36%, to 24,575, while it had a weekly rise of 0.26% on Friday.

Singapore index decreased 33.9 points, or 1.10%, to 3,052, and the Indian Sensex benchmark gained 394, or 0.67%, to 58,732. While Singapore was down 0.28% this week, Sensex lost 2.14%.

Chinese financial markets are closed for a week on account of the Golden Week holiday starting on Friday.