Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship kicked off today at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and will run until 7th December with the participation of over 600 athletes from 29 Asian countries.

The first day of the event, which is organised by the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBBF), in cooperation with the Asian Powerlifting Federation, featured the women's lightweight youth competitions, and saw the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the EBBF, Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Marri, Chairman of the event's Organising Committee, and Farshid Soltani, President of the Asian Powerlifting Federation, WAM reports.

The championship comprises three powerlifting categories, namely squat, bench press, and dead-lifting.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his happiness that the championship coincided with the 51st UAE National Day, and featured more than 600 powerlifters.

The first day saw fierce competition in the female youth category, with athletes from Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Iran winning first place in their respective categories. Meanwhile, the UAE powerlifters are planned compete in the second section of the competitions.

Photo: wam.ae



