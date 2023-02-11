Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President

11 February 2023, 10:45
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Opening ceremony of the 10th Asian Athletics Indoor Championships took place on Friday at Qazaqstan sports center in Astana. Attending the event was Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Opening the event, the Head of the Kazakh government read out the welcome letter of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Sport knows no bounds. It strengthens friendship and brings together nations and countries. Special attention is attached to sports in Kazakhstan. There are all conditions for doing professional and mass sports in our country. Great attention is placed on the development of sports infrastructure. Clear evidence of that is this athletics complex seating over six thousand people,» reads the Kazakh President's letter.

Kazakhstani athletes successfully compete and represent Kazakhstan at major world competitions. They are an example to the growing generation and inspire the youth for great victories, Tokayev noted.

He expressed confidence that the holding of the Asian Championships in Astana will give a new impetus to the development of athletics in the country, pledging for greater cooperation with international organizations in the sphere.

Kazakh Prime minister Smailov expressed special gratitude to the President of the Asian Athletics Association Dahlan al-Hamad for his assistance in preparing for and holding the championships.

The Asian Athletics Indoor Championships take place for the first time in the CIS territory. The tournament brought together over 500 athletes from 31 countries who are to compete in race, relay race, long jump, high jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, and all-around event.

The tournament is to run through February 12.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstani runner Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui won the women's 3,000m gold, and Olga Safronova claimed the women's 60m silver at the tournament.

Photo: primeminister.kz

