Asian Cadet Judo Cup: Kazakhstan pockets 8 medals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan pocketed eight medals at the now-running Tashkent Asian Cadet Cup 2022, Olympic.kz reads.

The Cup slated for April 5-6 brings together 312 judokas from 6 countries.

On Day 1 Kazakhstan won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Nurailym Sarsenbek (48 kg) and Dana Abdirova (57 kg) swept gold, while Zere Otepkali (40 kg) and Talgat Orynbassar (60 kg) secured silver. Sabina Yuldasheva (40 kg), Inkar Kuralbay (44 kg), Ramazan Suindikov (55 kg) and Danil Sultankhan grabbed bronze medals.