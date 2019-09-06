Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Judo Championships kicks off in Atyrau

    6 September 2019, 20:31

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Judo Championships has kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    150 athletes from 16 countries take part in the competition. The event is organized by the regional department of physical education and sports together with the regional administration. The goal of the championships is the self-realization of para-athletes and the popularization of the Paralympic movement in Atyrau region and in Kazakhstan in general, according to the statement issued by the city administration.

    Note that the event will be held at «Atyrau» sports complex.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan