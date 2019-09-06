Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Judo Championships kicks off in Atyrau

Alzhanova Raushan
6 September 2019, 20:31
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Judo Championships has kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

150 athletes from 16 countries take part in the competition. The event is organized by the regional department of physical education and sports together with the regional administration. The goal of the championships is the self-realization of para-athletes and the popularization of the Paralympic movement in Atyrau region and in Kazakhstan in general, according to the statement issued by the city administration.

Note that the event will be held at «Atyrau» sports complex.


