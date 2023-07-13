Go to the main site
    Asia demonstrates economic prosperity, view

    13 July 2023, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, and president of the Institute of Global Studies in New Delhi Ashok Sajjanhar said today we are going back to the Ancient Asia notion, Kazinform reports.

    Down to the present economic growth was recorded in Western countries. Now economic growth is concentrated in Asia since the world’s major economies are situated there. In his words, the point at issue is to what extent the Asian countries may use this opportunity. He stressed Kazakhstan is playing an important role as it is always ready for open and free dialogue.

    As earlier reported, the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum themed Asia in the changing world: agenda of the future kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    The forum brings together over 60 experts from Asian countries.

    It is organized by the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President and Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said Kazakhstan suggested building a regional water and energy consortium to tackle water scarcity.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

