Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Ashyq project: 48 cinema halls reopen in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

    27 April 2021, 11:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Chairman Ablai Myrzakhmetov told about the introduction of the Ashyq project the nationwide, Kazinform reports.

    «The Ashyq information system is being installed now in Kazakhstan to keep businesses going. 1,658 entities already use the system, 670 applications are under consideration. Up to 5,000 entrepreneurs are expected to join the project within a week,» he told the Government meeting.

    As stated there, the project has yielded good results in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Taraz cities. Thus, 48 cinema halls reopened in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Economy Entertainment Regions Digital Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays