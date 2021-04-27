Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ashyq project: 48 cinema halls reopen in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2021, 11:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Chairman Ablai Myrzakhmetov told about the introduction of the Ashyq project the nationwide, Kazinform reports.

«The Ashyq information system is being installed now in Kazakhstan to keep businesses going. 1,658 entities already use the system, 670 applications are under consideration. Up to 5,000 entrepreneurs are expected to join the project within a week,» he told the Government meeting.

As stated there, the project has yielded good results in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Taraz cities. Thus, 48 cinema halls reopened in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.


