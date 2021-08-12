Go to the main site
    Ashyq app introduced at all educational facilities in N Kazakhstan

    12 August 2021, 19:38

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM All educational facilities in North Kazakhstan have introduced the Ashyq application, Kazinform reports.

    According to the decree of the chief sanitary doctor all the educational facilities, preschool establishments installed the Ashyq project at entrances to curb coronavirus spread, the education department press service reports. All the teachers and employees should scan QR codes to identify their COVID-19 status. Only people with status ‘Green’ and ‘Blue’ may smoothly make their entrance.

    This year schoolchildren will study face-to-face. One of the key requirements is strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules at schools.

    There are 472 schools, including 462 state, 3 private and 7 special needs schools.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Education North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Healthcare
