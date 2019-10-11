Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ashgabat to host Summit of CIS Heads of State Council

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 October 2019, 10:00
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The succeeding CIS Summit of the Heads of State Council will be held in Ashgabat today, October 11, TREND reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the prime-minister of Armenia, as well as the Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee and Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev are arriving to Turkmenistan to participate in the work of the Summit.

The bilateral meetings are planned to take place on the sidelines of the Summit.

Turkmenistan presides over the CIS this year. While referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005.

Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on a visa-free regime with the CIS countries in 1999.

