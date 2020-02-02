Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ashgabat to host regional meeting on poaching in Caspian Sea

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 February 2020, 17:19
Ashgabat to host regional meeting on poaching in Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Discussions over the protocol on cooperation in the fight against poaching in the Caspian Sea will take place in Ashgabat on Feb. 3-5, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

Moreover, a discussion of the draft agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific research in the Caspian basin will be held at the regional level on Feb. 6-7, Trend reports.

Representatives from the relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are expected to participate in the events.

The agenda includes the text of the protocol, in particular, defining the competent authorities responsible for the implementation of this document, the mechanism, forms and framework of cooperation of the Caspian littoral states in the designated area.

The Caspian Sea is the largest inland water body in the world, not connected to the world ocean and having important climate-forming significance. It is unique with the presence of diverse flora and fauna, including the world's largest schools of sturgeons.

Turkmenistan's state news agency earlier noted in its commentary that today all economic activity in the Caspian Sea needs strict scientific support, must be based on a holistic perception of the natural and anthropogenic processes that are taking place, as well as a monitoring and forecasting system.


Caspian countries   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam