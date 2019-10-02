Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ashgabat to host int’l industrial exhibition

2 October 2019, 22:15
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - On Oct. 15-16, 2019, Ashgabat plans to hold an International Exhibition and Scientific conference «Main Directions of Development of Industrial Sector of Turkmenistan», Trend reports citing the organizer of the event - the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan.

The forum will be held with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and will be devoted to textile, chemical industries, production of building materials, telecommunications, transport and logistics.

This is the first of its kind event held in Turkmenistan which provides the opportunity to exchange experience, new ideas and achievements, as well as allows attracting the latest innovative solutions to Turkmenistan, the report said.

Exhibitors will demonstrate their achievements for business and the further establishment of strong business partnership that will be implemented in specific contracts and projects.

Turkmenistan, according to a British Petroleum (BP) report, ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world and currently exports it to China and Russia.

Ashgabat is looking for new gas export routes; at the same time, it is conducting large-scale diversification of the economy. Presently, the textile and oil products industries have advanced, the oil and gas chemical industries and the building materials industry are actively developing.

