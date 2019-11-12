Go to the main site
    Ashgabat to host CIS ministerial consultations on counter-terrorism

    12 November 2019, 08:21

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The ministerial consultations on cooperation of the CIS member states in combating terrorism will take place in Ashgabat on 14 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

    Representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs of the CIS member states will discuss security challenges and threats at the global and regional levels and also antiterrorist cooperation.

    Participants of the consultations will also talk over counteraction to international terrorist organizations and terrorist funding, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    CIS
