Ashgabat hosted int’l conference on water issues

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 November 2019, 09:15
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM An international conference «Rational use of water resources - the basis for achieving sustainable development goals» was held Nov. 7 in Ashgabat and brought together experts from ten countries, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The conference was attended by representatives of international and regional organizations implementing projects in the field of water resources management.

The event was organized by Turkmen State Committee for Water Management and the Foreign Ministry. Support was provided by Global Water Partnership.

A number of the conference reports was devoted to measures to achieve the target of 6.5 by the countries of the region and implement integrated water resources management at all levels, including through transboundary cooperation in the corresponding cases, by 2030, the report said.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with the agreed quotas from four transboundary rivers - Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murghab.

