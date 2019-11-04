Go to the main site
    ASEAN countries pledge to sign mega trade deal in 2020

    4 November 2019, 14:15

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are ready to sign in 2020 a mega trade deal, which if executed, will create the world's largest trading bloc, Thailand's prime minister announced on Monday.

    The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been primarily driven by China and would bring together almost a third of the global GDP, includes Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN members Myanmar Brunei, Cambodia, The Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, EFE-EPA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Economy
