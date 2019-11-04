Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

ASEAN countries pledge to sign mega trade deal in 2020

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 November 2019, 14:15
ASEAN countries pledge to sign mega trade deal in 2020

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are ready to sign in 2020 a mega trade deal, which if executed, will create the world's largest trading bloc, Thailand's prime minister announced on Monday.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been primarily driven by China and would bring together almost a third of the global GDP, includes Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN members Myanmar Brunei, Cambodia, The Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, EFE-EPA reports.

photo

Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning