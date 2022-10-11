11 October 2022, 17:39

‘Asar’ public association nominates presidential candidate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –The Association of Oralmans (returnees) «Asar» nominated Khairulla Gabzhalilov as their candidate for the early presidential elections Kazakhstan to hold on November 22, 2022, Kazinform cites the Central Election Commission.

The candidate of the «Asar» Association of Oralmans presented today his papers to the Central Election Commission to run for President of Kazakhstan.













Photo: abai.kz