Arts Festival celebrates Independence Day of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 December 2019, 19:26
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Arts Festival, dated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan took place in Turkestan with support of the administration of Turkestan region.

The purpose is to boost the region’s tourism potential, promote the Turkic world development and support talented youth.

The children’s and teen’s song competition, children’s dance contest, exhibition, and Turkestan Fashion competition were held as part of the festival. 33 artists and 18 photographers put on display their works. 15 dancing groups took part in the final of the contest. The festival brought together more than 400 participants at large.

