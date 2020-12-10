Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Arts centre opens in one of Kazakhstan’s cities

    10 December 2020, 16:18

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Arts centre opened recently in Kokshetau, Akmola region. More than 50 students study there. They learn to play dombra, guitar, piano, to sing, the internal policy department of the region reports.

    It is founded by Alibek Rashid, the graduate of the Birzhan Sal music college and National University of Arts.

    The aim of the centre is to develop creative potential of children, young people, and adults and support their initiatives. Currently there are 5 teachers.

    Besides, it is expected to unveil dance classes there. It is the first such a centre in the city.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events