Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Artisans’ club to be opened in Nur-Sultan

    17 November 2020, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An artisans’ club is to be opened in the city of Nur-Sultan, Deputy Mayor of the city Bakhtiyar Maken told the 9th Civic Forum «Public and State: 30 years of partnership and development «Birgemiz,» Kazinform cites the capital’s administration.

    Set to be carried out as part of the Rukhani janghyru program, the project is to focus on social adaptation, skill-building, and provision of permanent employment. According to Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhtiyar Maken, fostering a generation of conscientious and personality development are among main tasks of today.

    Notably, there are a number of NGOs operating in the capital to revive Kazakh traditional crafts, including «Astana Bereke» and «Put masterstva», which provide free-of-charge handicraft classes to schoolchildren as well as mothers with many children, children with special needs, and people from low-income families.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy