Artisan opens workshop in Arys to offer unique on-demand jewelry pieces

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 11:13
ARYS. KAZINFORM – Nurbek Tolbasy from Arys town who has been crafting unique, custom, and handmade jewelry pieces now has his own workshop, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service.

Tolbasy came up with the idea to produce the handcrafted artisan jewelry in his own workshop and got a grant to the tune of over KZT 555,000 as part of the Yenbek State Program.

So far, Nurbek and his brother have been the only people who work at the workshop. But, the artisan is planning to hire more people and create a greater variety of products, since the demand for his handcrafted jewelry pieces is quite high.

photo


Customers order and purchase Nurbek’s handmade treasures via social networks, including his Instagram nurbek_tolbasiev.

It is worth mentioning that Nurbek Tolbasy isn’t the only Arys resident who has benefited from the Yenbek program. This year 139 grants have been allotted for the implementation of new business ideas in the town as part of the program.

photo

photo


photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


