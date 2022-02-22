Art community should be involved in New Kazakhstan development - Seidullauly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhenis Seidullauly, honored worker of Kazakhstan and director of the State concert organization Qazaqconcert named after Roza Baglanova, called on Kazakhstanis to help build New Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While talking about the recent interview of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qazaqstan TV channel, Seidullauly said the Head of State answered a lot of questions which concerned the people of Kazakhstan.

«His idea to build a New Kazakhstan was widely supported by the public. If we follow and support his ideas, many problems in the country will be resolved,» he noted.

Seidullauly also noted that during the interview the Head of State announced political reforms. After the tragic events which gripped Kazakhstan in early January, the population looks forward to those reforms.

Zhenis Seidullauly believes that culture and art community of Kazakhstan should be actively involved into the construction of New Kazakhstan. It will help the country prosper and the unity strengthen.

Recall that last week President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Qazaqstan TV channel in which he answered questions regarding the January tragedy, as well as upcoming political and social reforms.



