Art centre and art gallery to unveil in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will spend KZT 6.6 bln for the development of culture in 2021, Kazinform reports.

One of the interesting projects is the QYZYLJAR art center. It will consist of three parts such a concession stand, information and exhibition centre, and craftsmen’s workshops. Besides, a new contemporary art gallery BOTAI to feature modern, young artists and well-known painters will open in the city. It is planned to hold personal exhibition projects and various events with participation of foreign states as well.

Reconstruction of the museum of Islamic culture dated back to 19th century will start this year. Early 20th century Petropavlovsk had 6 stone and 3 wooden mosques. One of the stone mosques built in 1870 is situated in the territory of the Kirov plant. It will be signed off to the local history museum and reconstructed.

The building of the Akan Seri regional philharmonic hall will be repaired. The concept of cultural policy for 2020-2024 provides for funds from the republican budget for scientific and restoration work in the Syrymbet estate, Botay settlement, Karasai and Agyntai batyrs memorial complex, Ablai's house.