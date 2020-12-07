Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Art center to be opened in Petropavlovsk

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2020, 17:45
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Qyzyljar art center project is under implementation at the regional local history museum in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An art café to be opened in the backyard of the regional local history museum of Petropavlovsk city is to house workshops for leather, metal and wood processing as well as an exhibition zone.

According to the city’s administration, the café will become a gathering place for creative and talented people as well as will serve as a springboard for future performances.


