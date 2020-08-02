Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 2020 FA Cup

2 August 2020, 09:09
LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsenal won their 14th FA Cup by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea found the opener with US forward Christian Pulisic's goal in the 5th minute.

The Gunners equalized the game in the 28th minute as Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball into the Blues' net from penalty kick.

In the 67th minute, Aubameyang's second goal brought victory for Arsenal.

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was sent off in the 73rd minute.

Source: Anadolu Agency


