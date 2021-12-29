Arrived from abroad put under quarantine in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «As of today 36 patients are in critical condition in Akmola region. All of them are unvaccinated,» Ainagul Mussina, the chief state sanitary doctor of the region, told a briefing.

The COVID-19 beds occupancy stands 33%.

As stated there, the health situation in Akmola region stabilized and is characterized within control limits. As earlier reported, the region moved to the COVID-19 'green zone' on December 21. As of December 28, 6 out of 19 districts remain in the 'red zone'.

Coronavirus cases decreased by 10.7% from 349 to 315 cases for the past weeks as compared to the previous one.

254 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, including 185 with coronavirus and 69 with pneumonia. 36 of them are in critical condition.

She stressed that no Omicron cases were detected in the region.

66 people arrived from abroad in the region since early December. All of them were self-isolated. Six samples were sent to the National Laboratory in Almaty for Omicron staring sequencing. The resulst are pending.

As of December 28, 39 classes in 27 schools of the region switched to distance learning. 588 coronavirus cases in children were recorded there since the beginning of the year, 17 in December.



