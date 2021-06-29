Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Arrivals from 21 countries to be exempt from quarantine-free policy

    29 June 2021, 19:05

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday arrivals from India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and 17 other countries will not be allowed to skip a mandatory 14-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated amid the growing concerns over the global spread of the Delta variant.

    The country earlier announced its plan to allow arrivals who have been vaccinated abroad to enter South Korea without going through self-isolation starting next month. They are still required to visit South Korea only for business, academic and humanitarian purposes, Yonhap reports.

    Under the latest revision, however, arrivals from a total of 21 countries, also including South Africa and Bangladesh, will not be able to skip the quarantine, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

    On Monday, South Korea said it has confirmed 267 more cases of four kinds of contagious variants of the new coronavirus, including 73 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

    The caseload of such infections reached 2,492, with the number of Delta cases tallied at 263.

    Since May, South Koreans who were vaccinated here also have been exempted from the mandatory 14-day isolation when arriving from overseas. They are still required to receive COVID-19 tests and have no related symptoms to be exempted from the mandatory self-isolation.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Transport Tourism World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone