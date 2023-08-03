Around the world on foot: 73yo Kazakh set to earn a spot in Guinness Book of Records

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM On August 2, a 73-year-old Kazakhstani traveler Sarsenbai Kotyrashov set forth on a journey around the world that will last until 2025. The man took part in a briefing at the youth resource centre, Kazinform reports.



He told a briefing that his goal is to set the world record and earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Embarking on the round-the-world trip he took along the basic necessities, a change of clothes, shoes, and some food. He wants to cover some 30-40 km a day.

Last year he covered 8,000 km around Kazakhstan on foot in 181 days.

This time Sarsenbai Kotyrashov will walk through Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Austria, Germany, France, the U.S., China, Mongolia, Russia, and Kazakhstan. The trip is expected to take two years. The man plans to return home in August 2025.

The first stage running through Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia and Türkiye will be covered in 100 days. The second 180-day stage will lay through Türkiye, France and the U.S. And finally, he will walk over 4,000 km all the way through the U.S., China, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan within 130 days.