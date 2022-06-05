Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Around 8mln Kazakhstanis cast ballots in referendum so far

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 June 2022, 21:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 8:00 pm Kazakh capital time, a total of 7,936,655 people voted in the referendum, Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission Mukhtar Yerman said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Central Commission for the Referendum announced the completion of the voting as of 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time in 12 regions of the country and at 12 overseas polling stations.

According to the recent data from the regional commissions, cities of national significance, and capital, voter turnout in the referendum according to regions and cities as follows: Akmola region - 73.81%, Aktobe region - 55.90%, Almaty region - 72.83%, Atyrau region - 62.45%, West Kazakhstan region - 65.49%, Zhambyl region - 69.59%, Karaganda region - 77.39%, Kostanay region - 72.28%, Kyzylorda region 75.02%, Mangistau region - 59.14%, Pavlodar region - 75.53%, North Kazakhstan region - 75.49%, Turkestan region - 80.66%, East Kazakhstan region - 77.49%, Nur-Sultan city - 57.06%, Almaty city - 32.25%, and Shymkent city - 72.53%.

As Yerman said, in total, 11,732,699 people were enlisted among those having the right and being able to vote in the referendum. Of those, 7,936,655 citizens have so far received their ballots or 67.65% of those voting.

He went on to say that the preliminary final data on voter turnout will be available at 10:00 pm with results from Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions added.


Kazakhstan   Referendum  
