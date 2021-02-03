Go to the main site
    Around 8 thou sq.m of housing commissioned in Karaganda rgn’s district last year

    3 February 2021, 12:45

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - As part of Auyl – El besigi program (Village is the nation’s cradle) construction of a sewer line, reconstruction of the water supply line and road repairs are to be carried out in Shetsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mukht Mukhtarov, Governor of Shetsk district, said during an online meeting on the 2020 results and plans for 2021 chaired by Karaganda region Governor Zhenis Kassymbek, that 13 Auyl – El besigi program projects are set to be implemented in 2021, including nine in Agadyr village. The said projects include road repairs, construction of a sewer line, and a network of back-up water supply from the first pumping station, and construction of sports and dining rooms in Yermekov secondary school.

    He went on to say that there are plans to reconstruct the water supply line in Birma village and carry out moderate road repairs in Saken Seifullin and Krasnaya Polyana villages.

    Housing construction is paid great attention in the region. Under Nurly zher program, construction of the two 12-apartment residences began in Agagyri last year, to be completed this year. In 2020, 7,915 square meters of housing, a 6.5% increase from 2019, have been commissioned in Shetsk district.

    Closing the meeting, the region’s governor gave instructions on the development of Shetsk district.

    «Last year, the region’s budget doubled compared in 2019. A lot was done on Auyl – el besigi and Employment Roadmap programs. No less important are the Auyl – el besigi projects we have for this year,» said Mr Kassymbek.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

