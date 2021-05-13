Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Around 7,000 tonnes of space debris is in the Earth's orbits - expert

    13 May 2021, 07:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM About 3,000 tonnes of operating vehicles and about 7,000 tonnes of space debris are in the Earth's orbits, Head of the information and analytical center at Central Research Institute of Machine Building at the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) Igor Bakaras said in an interview with TASS.

    «According to various estimates, there are currently about 7,000 tonnes of space debris and 3,000 tonnes of operating spacecraft, including the International Space Station, in near-earth orbits,» Bakaras said, TASS reports.

    According to him, space debris includes all artificial objects and their fragments in space that do not function and will never be able to serve useful purposes, while being a dangerous factor affecting operating spacecraft.

    «On the basis of statistical estimates, it was concluded that the total number of objects of this kind (more than 1 cm in size) is quite uncertain and can reach from hundreds of thousands to a million,» Bakaras said, adding that less than 5% of these objects are found, tracked, and cataloged by ground-based radar and optical means.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Space
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships